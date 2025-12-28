Saints come back to beat Titans, win four straight games for first time since Brees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With Sunday's 34-26 win over the Tennessee Titans, the New Orleans Saints have won four consecutive games for the first time since Drew Brees was their quarterback.

The Saints came back from a 10-point halftime deficit, outscoring the Titans 24-6 in the second half and securing the franchise's first four-game win streak since 2020.

Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough completed 22 of 25 passes for 333 yards and 2 touchdowns. Eight of those completions went to wide receiver Chris Olave, who posted 119 yards and a touchdown.

Audric Estime finished the day as the Saints' leading rusher with 94 yards and a touchdown, plus a 4-yard reception to finish the day just shy of 100 yards from scrimmage.

With the win, New Orleans improved to 6-10 on the season, eclipsing their win total from last season.