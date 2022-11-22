54°
LSU moves up to No. 5 in latest CFP ranking

2 hours 51 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, November 22 2022
Source: wbrz
By: WBRZ

Baton Rouge - LSU Football has moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff ranks.

The Tigers held off USC for that fifth position in the rankings and will have to win out in order to have a shot at making the final four spots for the playoffs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

SELECTION COMMITTEE RANKINGS

Games Played through Saturday, November 19

 

Rank

Team

Overall Record

 

1

Georgia

11-0

 

2

Ohio State

11-0

 

3

Michigan

11-0

 

4

TCU

11-0

 

5

LSU

9-2

 

6

Southern California

10-1

 

7

Alabama

9-2

 

8

Clemson

10-1

 

9

Oregon

9-2

 

10

Tennessee

9-2

 

11

Penn State

9-2

 

12

Kansas State

8-3

 

13

Washington

9-2

 

14

Utah

8-3

 

15

Notre Dame

8-3

 

16

Florida State

8-3

 

17

North Carolina

9-2

 

18

UCLA

8-3

 

19

Tulane

9-2

 

20

Mississippi

8-3

 

21

Oregon State

8-3

 

22

UCF

8-3

 

23

Texas

7-4

 

24

Cincinnati

9-2

 

25

Louisville

7-4

