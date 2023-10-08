78°
LSU moves up in the latest AP Poll - See how the Tigers rank

5 hours 26 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, October 08 2023 Oct 8, 2023 October 08, 2023 10:24 AM October 08, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The latest AP Poll shows the LSU Tigers moving up in the Top 25 after a comeback victory against Missouri Saturday.

The Tigers were ranked No. 23 going into their game against Missouri, ten spots down from their previous No. 13 ranking. Despite a rough first half, the Tigers managed to claw their way to victory and are now ranked No. 22.

See the full rankings below:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. Texas

10. USC

11. Alabama

12. North Carolina

13. Ole Miss

14. Louisville

15. Oregon State

16. Utah

17. Duke

18. UCLA

19. Washington State

20. Tennessee

21. Notre Dame

22. LSU

23. Kansas

24. Kentucky

25. Miami

The Tigers are set to face off against Auburn on Saturday, October 14 in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

