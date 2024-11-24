Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's basketball team erases 20-point deficit, beats UCF in triple overtime
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia - The LSU men's basketball team won a wild, triple overtime game against UCF Sunday in the third-place game of the Greenbrier Tip-Off on Sunday.
The Tigers trailed by 20 points in the first half and never led at any point in the second half, but used big games from Jordan Sears and Jalen Reed to win 107-102 in triple overtime.
Three LSU players had over 20 points. Sears had 25, Reed had 21, and Cam Carter added 20 despite a rough shooting night.
Freshman Vyctorius Miller made two big baskets late in triple overtime to seal the Tiger victory. Miller had 16 points.
Big Time Comeback. Big Time Effort. Big Time Win.#BOOTUP pic.twitter.com/EohaNv92lA— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) November 24, 2024
LSU is now 5-1 this season. The Tigers will host Northwestern State Friday, November 29 at 7 p.m.
