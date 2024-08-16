85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU men's basketball player hosts youth clinic in Baton Rouge

Thursday, August 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - LSU forward Jalen Reed hosted his first youth basketball clinic Thursday.

Reed’s Just Jalen Community Giveback Program and the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana partnered to put on a basketball clinic for about 30 kids at Glasgow Middle School.

It was Reed’s first time hosting a youth clinic.

“Ultimately, it’s not about me, if I could just help some kids learn some today, that's all I need,” Reed told WBRZ. “(I) Just want to make an impact in the community,  make an impact in these kids' lives, teach them some skills that they can take back with them and work on so they can chase their dream.”

Reed enters his junior year at LSU this fall.

