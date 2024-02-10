76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball falls to Alabama 109-92 Saturday

35 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, February 10 2024 Feb 10, 2024 February 10, 2024 3:49 PM February 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - No. 16 Alabama put up 109 points to silence any hopes of an LSU upset Saturday.

The LSU men's basketball team couldn't stop the Crimson Tide offense. Alabama shot 81 field goals and made 18 3-pointers in a 109-92 win over the Tigers at the Maravich Center.

LSU took a 73-72 lead with 9:45 left in the game, but the Crimson Tide finished the game on a 37-20 run.

Five Alabama players scored in double-figures. Will Baker led LSU with 24 points.

The Tigers play at Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days