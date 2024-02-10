LSU men's basketball falls to Alabama 109-92 Saturday

BATON ROUGE - No. 16 Alabama put up 109 points to silence any hopes of an LSU upset Saturday.

The LSU men's basketball team couldn't stop the Crimson Tide offense. Alabama shot 81 field goals and made 18 3-pointers in a 109-92 win over the Tigers at the Maravich Center.

LSU took a 73-72 lead with 9:45 left in the game, but the Crimson Tide finished the game on a 37-20 run.

Five Alabama players scored in double-figures. Will Baker led LSU with 24 points.

The Tigers play at Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

