59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game

3 hours 20 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 8:24 PM February 28, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball fails to win their second straight conference game. The Tigers fall to Oklahoma 83-67 in the Maravich Center.

LSU kept it close early in the game, but could not keep up with the Sooners in the second half.

The Tigers were led by Max Mackinnon who scored 17 points. Mackinnon attempted 20 of LSU's 63 shot attempts.

Trending News

The Tigers fall to 15-14 on the season and 3-13 in SEC play. They are on the road at Auburn on Tuesday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days