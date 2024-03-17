64°
LSU men's basketball faces defending NIT champions North Texas in first round of NIT
LSU men's basketball will be playing North Texas in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament at the Maravich Center.
LSU faced North Texas early in the season and defeated the Mean Green 66-62 at the Charleston Classic.
The Tigers tied for seventh-place in the SEC during regular season games. They lost in the second round of the SEC Tournament to Mississippi State.
LSU and North Texas will play on Tuesday, March 19 at 6 p.m.
