LSU men's basketball drops third straight SEC game, losing to Ole Miss 77-65

OXFORD, Miss. - The LSU men's basketball team remains winless in conference play after losing to No. 23 Ole Miss, 77-65 Saturday.

After trailing early, the Tigers went on a 15-0 run to take the lead over the Rebels. From there, it was a back and forth battle in the first half. LSU trailed by just two points at halftime after giving up their lead late in the first quarter.

The second half, however, was much different. Ole Miss simply dominated LSU. The Rebels out score the Tigers 49-39 in the second half en route to the victory.

LSU drops their third straight SEC game and is 0-3 in conference play.

The Tigers are back at home on Tuesday to face Arkansas at 8 p.m.