LSU men's basketball drops first SEC game on the road to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX - LSU men's basketball opened SEC play on Saturday with a 75-72 loss to Texas A&M.

The Tigers were without star point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. in their first conference game. Thomas sat out with a lower leg injury.

In the first half, the Tigers trailed slightly for most of the way. They were out-rebounded 22-14 in the first 20 minutes of play, but never strayed too far. Mike Nwoko and Max Mackinnon led the way in scoring in the first half with 11 and 13 points. The Tigers trailed 37-34 at halftime.

In the second half, LSU kept the game close, especially near the end. However, the Aggies were able to add to their lead in the final seconds to beat the Tigers.

LSU finished the day shooting 46.3% from the floor and 31.6% from the three-point line. Mackinnon led the team in scoring with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

LSU falls to 12-2 on the season. The Tigers will return to the Maravich Center for their SEC home opener against South Carolina on Tuesday.