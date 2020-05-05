LSU Manship School survey says most Louisiana residents obeying stay-at-home order

BATON ROUGE - A survey conducted by LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication found that the majority of Louisianans are complying with the state's stay-at-home order but are feeling anxious about the coronavirus and its effect on the economy.

Dr. Martin Johnson, dean of the Manship School, and Dr. Michael Henderson, director of LSU's Public Policy Research Lab, conducted the survey by interviewing 1,000 adult Louisiana residents and using market research and analytics.

Half of the participants said they have never left their home during the pandemic to attend social gatherings or any other reasons inconsistent with the state’s stay-at-home order. Another 30 percent say they have done so once a week or less.

About 56 percent say they have always maintained at least a six-feet distance from others, while another 28 percent said they do so very often. However, only 34 percent say they always wear a face mask in public.

The vast majority of participants, about 77 percent, also said they're worried someone in their family will contract the virus. The study says 76 percent are also worried about the outbreak's effect on local businesses.

Finally, about three-quarters of the participants surveyed in April, both Republicans and Democrats, thought Louisiana should continue measures to limit the spread of the virus.

You can see the full survey results here: https://www.lsu.edu/manship/files/msmc-covid-19-louisiana-survey-wave-one-report.pdf