LSU looks to break losing skid on Saturday night against Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers hope to finish their season on the right foot with their final two home games in Death Valley. Brian Kelly's squad hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night for the first time in 15 years.

LSU is coming off a loss to the Florida Gators in the swamp last Saturday and has dropped three games in a row for the first time since 2021.

Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has 3,126 passing yards on the season and is tied for the most passing touchdowns in the SEC at 22 with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The Commodores are led by senior quarterback Diego Pavia, who has 1,843 yards passing and 15 touchdowns this season. He also leads the team in rushing with 628 yards on the ground and five scores.

The Tigers will be donning alternative uniforms, featuring a white helmet, gold jersey and white pants, with an updated look to the combination LSU wore against the Commodores in 1997, where they escaped with a 7-6 victory.

LSU leads the all-time series with Vanderbilt 24-7-1. The last victory came in 2020 when Myles Brennan threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead LSU to a 41-7 win. The last time the Commodores were victorious in Baton Rouge was in 1951.

LSU and Vanderbilt will kick off in Death Valley at 6:45 pm. The game airs on the SEC Network.