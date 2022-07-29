LSU looking to the future after wrapping up Kirby Smith demolition

BATON ROUGE - After slowly dismantling Kirby Smith Hall one piece at a time, the building that was once the largest dorm on LSU's campus is now nothing but a pile of rubble.

"The latest on Kirby Smith is that she is gone," said Catherine David with LSU Residential Life.

Debris covers the spot where Kirby Smith Hall once stood tall, and big trucks are now hauling it all off campus.

"Debris haul-off is going to last through the summer and into the very beginning of fall, but it will wrap up soon after the students arrive on campus," David said.

All that remains are the bricks that have been embellished with gold plaques, memorializing the dorm that students at LSU called home for nearly six decades.

And now, those bricks are up for grabs.

"We are thrilled with the amount of bricks that have been sold so far in support of our current students, but we have about 100 more to go," David said.

David says that so far, LSU has sold around 150 of those mementos for $100 each. The funds from each purchase go straight into the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund.

"The LSU Student Emergency Support Fund is available for any current LSU student who just needs a little help to get through the semester, to get through the year," David explained.

Now, the university is looking to the future. By next spring, the remaining concrete area will be transformed into a green space, where students can relax and get some fresh air.