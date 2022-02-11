LSU lifting on-campus mask mandate starting next week

BATON ROUGE - LSU will no longer require masks inside buildings on its campus, the school announced Thursday.

The university spokesperson said the change will be effective starting Monday, Feb. 14. Read the statement from LSU below.

"Due to decreasing COVID case rates both on campus and in the Baton Rouge area, effective Monday, Feb. 14, all classes will resume their delivery modality as listed in the course catalog. In addition, effective Feb. 14, masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors, but are still encouraged. N95 and KN95 masks provide the best protection.

We would like to thank all of you for your diligence and cooperation that has allowed us to get to this point. Please continue to follow LSU’s Spring COVID protocols."

The university had lifted its previous mask mandate back in November but reintroduced it in January due to the surge of the Omicron variant.

Many students are happy with this decision.

"Honestly, I'm very relieved. It's good to know that since they made this decision that everyone like the students and the staff are doing their part," LSU Freshman Krystal Moore said.

Some students do worry that a rise in cases could mean that masks mandates could return.

"I think we will probably have to end up wearing them again I think its just going to keep going back and forth because that's kind of how this whole thing is; it's like never-ending," LSU student Madeline Meeks said.

Many believe the student body and staff did a good job cooperating with COVID-19 guidelines causing a decrease in cases.