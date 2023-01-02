81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU leads Purdue 42-0 in Citrus Bowl; Watch on WBRZ

2 hours 55 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, January 02 2023 Jan 2, 2023 January 02, 2023 11:44 AM January 02, 2023 in Top Story
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - The LSU Tigers will close out the regular season against Purdue in the 2023 Citrus Bowl.

The game will kick off at noon central time. You can watch it live on Channel 2.

Get live updates below.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days