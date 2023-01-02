81°
LSU leads Purdue 42-0 in Citrus Bowl; Watch on WBRZ
ORLANDO, Fla. - The LSU Tigers will close out the regular season against Purdue in the 2023 Citrus Bowl.
The game will kick off at noon central time. You can watch it live on Channel 2.
Get live updates below.
