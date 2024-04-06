LSU leads Eastern Michigan 44-22 in the 4th

Leonard Fournette has 235 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns in the game. He is the first running back in SEC history to rush for 200 yards in 3 consecutive games. He's 15 yards away from the LSU single game rushing record.

It didn't take long for LSU to wake up out of their first half slumber.

The first play from scrimmage, RB Leonard Fournette taking it 75 yards for a TD. That put the Tigers up 27-13. Fournette currently has 168 yards rushing and two scores.

LSU started the game fast, as the Tigers led 14-0 midway through the first quarter, after rushing scores by Fournette and QB Brandon Harris.

The Tigers would add a field goal midway through the 2nd quarter before Eastern Michigan found life. The Eagles' Shaq Vann scoring on a 6 yard run to make it 17-7. Then EMU's Luke Maclean intercepted Harris and returned it to the LSU 13, which led to a Darius Jackson 1 yard score.

The Tigers added another field goal right before halftime to make it 20-14.