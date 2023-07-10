81°
LSU injured right hander Grant Taylor taken in 2nd round by White Sox in MLB Draft

3 hours 53 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, July 09 2023 Jul 9, 2023 July 09, 2023 10:18 PM July 09, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-tv
By: WBRZ Sports

BATON ROUGE, La - Despite missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, LSU right-hander Grant Taylor was selected 51st overall by the Chicago White Sox in the second round of the this MLB draft on Sunday night.

Despite posting a 5.81 ERA through 31 innings in the 2022 season, striking out 39 and walking 21, his draft buzz began to really take shape due to his performance at the prestigious Cape Cod League over the following summer.

A week before the 2023 season started, Taylor tore his UCL and required season ending surgery. He underwent Tommy John surgery in February. 

The slot value for the pick is valued at $1.66 million.

