REPORTS: Quarterback Jake Haener to start for Saints Sunday

Thursday, December 12 2024 7:46 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - Saints quarterback Jake Haener will make his first career start on Sunday against Washington, according to multiple reports.

Haener will start in place of an injured Derek Carr. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler started three games while Carr was hurt earlier in the season. The Saints were 0-3 in those games.

Haener, a second-year quarterback, has thrown for 177 yards and a touchdown in limited action this season.

Nick Underhill first reported the news.

