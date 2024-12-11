Report: Former six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick finalizing deal to be UNC head coach

CHAPEL HILL, NC. - Former six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is finalizing a deal to become the University of North Carolina's head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Belichick, 72, worked in the NFL since 1975 before his departure from the Patriots in 2023. The Patriots' six Super Bowls under Belichick is an NFL record, and he won two more as an assistant coach. He enters college football with 333 NFL wins, behind only Don Shula's all-time record of 347.

The Tar Heels fired Mack Brown, 73, after a 6-6 season.