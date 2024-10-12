LSU hosts Ole Miss on Saturday Night; Celebrates 100 years of Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are set to do battle against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday Night in Death Valley. The Tigers are coming off a bye week, while the Rebels took care of business against South Carolina last Saturday winning 27-3.

Saturday is LSU's homecoming game, as well as, the celebration of 100 Years of Tiger Stadium.

LSU hopes to avenge last season's 55-49 shootout loss to the Rebels in Oxford, Mississippi. Brian Kelly said that the Tigers focused heavily during the bye week on preparing their defense for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and the Rebels' explosive offense.

Tigers' quarterback Garrett Nussmeier enters Saturday’s contest as the SEC leader in passing touchdowns with 15. His 330.4 yards passing per game ranks No. 2 in the league and No. 5 nationally.

Freshman Caden Durham leads the Tigers in rushing with 244 yards and 3 touchdowns on 29 carries. Coach Kelly said that he expects the freshman to play against the Rebels after suffering an injury against South Alabama.

The Tigers are 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in SEC Play. The Rebels find themselves 5-1 and 1-1 in conference play. LSU is one of only three teams left in the SEC that are currently undefeated in conference play.

LSU and Ole Miss kickoff at 6:30 P.M. in Death Valley. The game will air on WBRZ.