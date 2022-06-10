71°
LSU hosts 7-on-7 camp for local high school teams
BATON ROUGE - LSU hosted a number of top in-state recruits in both the 7-on-7 tournament and offensive line/defensive line camp Friday. 34 high school teams competed.
Brian Kelly got a chance to scout and meet a number of potential recruits while high school coaches had a chance for their key players to improve.
