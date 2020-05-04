84°
LSU hosting virtual graduation event May 15

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The coronavirus outbreak may have waylaid plans for May commencement ceremonies, but LSU says it will still send off its graduating class later this month.

The university announced Monday that it will host a virtual graduation ceremony online starting at 10 a.m. May 15. The event will include a message from interim President Tomas Galligan and LSU alumni.

After the ceremony, the names of the graduating class will be displayed in Tiger Stadium.

A university spokesperson says a physical graduation ceremony is still planned for the 2020 class but remains indefinitely delayed.

You can find more details on the virtual event here: https://www.lsu.edu/celebration/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=announcement&utm_content=may4announcement

