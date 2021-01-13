LSU hoops runs away from Arkansas, 92-76

The LSU Tiger basketball team missed their first couple of shots, but didn't miss many more afterwards.

LSU used a 40-6 run in the first half of Wednesday nights game to defeat Arkansas 92-76 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers led it 51-31 at the first half break and then held off a Razorback surge in the second half to bring home their fourth SEC win of the season.

LSU improves their record to 9-2 and 4-1 in conference action.

Below is more information from an LSU Sports release:

LSU was led by Sophomore Trendon Watford's 23 Points, and 10 Rebounds. Freshmen Cameron Thomas contributed 17 Points and 3 Assists. Junior Darius Days posted a Double-Double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

JD Notae led Arkansas with 22 points and 5 Rebounds.

The Tigers will play South Carolina back in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Saturday, January 16th at 7:30 PM. CT.