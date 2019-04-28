LSU holds off Alabama 5-4, clinches SEC road series

TUSCALOOSA - It was a must win SEC series for the No. 16 LSU Tigers. With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Devin Fontenot struck out the final batter to preserve a 5-4 win on Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

In his first career SEC start, freshman right-hander Landon Marceaux grinded through five innings and earned his third win of the season. Marceaux (3-2) limited Alabama to two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“We did what we had to today; it was a tough ball game, but we earned an important victory,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Marceaux gave us a strong effort -- he was aggressive and confident, and he’s going to get even better. Another huge key to the game was the pitching of Matthew Beck in relief; he was in a groove and pitched magnificently in a very tight game.”

Offensively LSU got some help from the long ball on Sunday. Daniel Cabrera hit a solo home run — his eighth of the season. Catcher Saul Garza entered Sunday hitting .191, but he crushed a solo-blast off the left field scoreboard for his second of the season. He went 2-for-3 to help LSU win the series.

Paul Mainieri got a much needed boost from Freshman Gavin Dugas, who missed the last two months after having surgery on his thumb. On Saturday Dugas went 2-for-4 in his first start since his return, then on Sunday he smoked a two-RBI single to left which put the Tigers up 4-1.

LSU will now enjoy a much needed day off before returning to action next Friday in a huge SEC home series with Ole Miss.