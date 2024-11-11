Latest Weather Blog
LSU hit with $250K fine for fans throwing trash on field during Alabama game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU will be fined $250,000 related to Tiger fans throwing trash onto the field during their game against Alabama, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
SEC fines LSU $250,000 due to LSU students throwing debris onto field during Alabama game.— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) November 11, 2024
SEC now requires LSU to use all available security/stadium/television video, to identify those individuals and prohibit them from any future LSU athletics events for 2024-25 season pic.twitter.com/Av4DkSfU1w
According to the SEC, in addition to the fine, the university will also be required to use security video and broadcast footage to find the fans who threw the trash and ban them from attending any LSU Athletics events for the rest of athletic and academic year. The SEC told LSU to review and update stadium alcohol policies. LSU Athletics then has to submit a summary of their plan to prevent future issues and penalize offenders to the SEC.
The SEC says they are not suspending alcohol sales privileges for LSU right now, but reserve the right to do so if those requirements are not met.
The $250K will go to the SEC's Postgraduate Scholarship fund. This is the second fine LSU Football has been hit with this season. The university was fined an additional $250K for fans stormed the field after a win over Ole Miss. That fine will go to Ole Miss, per new conference regulations.
