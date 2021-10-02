LSU Health: $6.4M contract to clean vacant Charity Hospital

NEW ORLEANS - Early next year, crews will begin cleaning out the art deco public hospital abandoned after Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans.



Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans tells WDSU-TV (http://bit.ly/2hQRQe4 ) that it has awarded a $6.4 million contract to clean Charity Hospital.



Spokeswoman Leslie Capo says there's also a $487,000 contract to clean out a second building on the hospital grounds.



She says Zimmer Eschete Service II LLC must clean the hospital within 180 days.



Capo says Insul-Tech Insulation Technologies Inc. has a 90-day contract to clean the Lapeyre-Miltenberger building, which once housed specialized services and the state's first school of physical therapy.



She says LSU Health expects cleaning to begin within 14 days after a notice to proceed, which was issued for Jan. 2.