LSU hard hat from Louisiana washes up on Ireland beach

Photo: Facebook/Burren Shores Beachcombing & More

An LSU hard hat is making headlines for taking a 4,300 mile trip across the globe before returning home to Louisiana.

Liam McNamara, a member of a 'Beachcombing' group on Facebook, found the LSU hard hat on a beach in Ireland.

The hat stood out thanks to its custom paint job, in LSU's purple and gold colors.

It also had an intact sticker bearing the name of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 25.

Fascinated, McNamara decided to use the sticker and social media to track down the hat's original owner, who turned out to be a Louisiana resident named Matthew Bonnette.

Bonnette told McNamara he lost the hat back in 2015. He'd been working in Belle Chasee when his hat fell into the Mississippi River.

Now he'll be reunited with the LSU-themed safety gear that he probably thought he'd never see again; McNamara says he's mailing the well-traveled hat back to Bonnette.

