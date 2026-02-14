70°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU handles Milwaukee 5-3 in game two of opening series
BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU clinches the series with a game two win over Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers won 5-3.
LSU started Kansas transfer Cooper Moore on the mound. Moore recorded four hits, one run, zero walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts in his debut for the Tigers.
After going up 2-0 in the third inning, a 2-RBI double for Steven Milam would make it a 4-1 game in the bottom of the 8th inning. Cade Arrambide would hit a RBI double of his own in the same inning for a 5-1 lead.
Trending News
Despite a two-run ninth inning from Milwaukee, LSU was able to finally shut the door to clinch their first series win of the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 Make a Difference: The Steam Expo
-
City of St. George formally launches Chamber of Commerce
-
U.S. Senate candidates open 13-week sprint to show off credentials to Louisiana...
-
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-12 westbound by Albany shut down as officials work...
-
Krewe of Southdowns rolled through Baton Rouge on Friday night
Sports Video
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...
-
Madison Prep girl's basketball takes down Parkview Baptist in regular season finale
-
LSU baseball ready for season opener Friday
-
Drew Brees set to ride in Krewe of Bacchus following induction into...