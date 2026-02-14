LSU handles Milwaukee 5-3 in game two of opening series

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU clinches the series with a game two win over Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers won 5-3.

LSU started Kansas transfer Cooper Moore on the mound. Moore recorded four hits, one run, zero walks and a career-high 11 strikeouts in his debut for the Tigers.

After going up 2-0 in the third inning, a 2-RBI double for Steven Milam would make it a 4-1 game in the bottom of the 8th inning. Cade Arrambide would hit a RBI double of his own in the same inning for a 5-1 lead.

Despite a two-run ninth inning from Milwaukee, LSU was able to finally shut the door to clinch their first series win of the season.