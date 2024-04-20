LSU Gymnastics in first place after two rotations in National Championship

FORT WORTH, TX - LSU Gymnastics is in first place after the first two rotations at the National Finals.

The Tigers started on floor exercise. Junior KJ Johnson fell during her second tumbling pass and was scored a 9.2.875, but the Tigers were able to drop her score and count every score at 9.9 or above.

Haleigh Bryant led the way on floor with a 9.9375 and Kiya Johnson anchored the team with a 9.925.

LSU was in first place after the first rotation with a team score of 49.6125.

On vault, LSU was led by Haleigh Bryant who scored a 9.95 with her front pike half.

The vault squad scored a 49.4000.

LSU will now compete on uneven bars before closing the meet on balance beam.