LSU Gymnastics team to take over Highland Road Cane's on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Members of the LSU Gymnastics team will be serving up chicken fingers and slinging box combos at the Cane's on Highland Road on Tuesday.
LSU Tigers Haleigh Bryant, Kiya Johnson, Savannah Schoenherr, Konnor McClain, Aleah Finnegan and Livvy Dunne will be at the Cane's starting at 10 a.m.
