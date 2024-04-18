80°
LSU Gymnastics looks to shine in NCAA Semifinals

Thursday, April 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

FORT WORTH, Texas - The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team is set to compete in the first session of the semifinals at the NCAA Championships on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Dickies Arena. 

This is the program's 33rd appearance in the NCAA Championships.

LSU will face No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas and Stanford in session one of the NCAA Semifinals. No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 8 Alabama will compete in the second session on Thursday at 8 p.m..

The top two teams from each session will advance to the NCAA Championship Final on Saturday at 3 p.m. which will air on WBRZ. 

