LSU Gymnastics looks to shine in NCAA Semifinals
FORT WORTH, Texas - The No. 2 LSU Gymnastics team is set to compete in the first session of the semifinals at the NCAA Championships on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Dickies Arena.
This is the program's 33rd appearance in the NCAA Championships.
LSU will face No. 3 California, No. 12 Arkansas and Stanford in session one of the NCAA Semifinals. No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 8 Alabama will compete in the second session on Thursday at 8 p.m..
The top two teams from each session will advance to the NCAA Championship Final on Saturday at 3 p.m. which will air on WBRZ.
Unfinished business#GeauxTigers | @SHAQ pic.twitter.com/NIa2Pybtmq— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 18, 2024
