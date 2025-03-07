LSU gymnastics hosts Georgia in top 10 showdown for final regular season home meet

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics will host their final home regular season meet in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against No. 10 Georgia on Friday night.

LSU is coming off their season high win over George Washington in the Podium Challenge last Friday. The Tigers team score of 198.125 last week is the highest score by any team in the country so far this season, having only been reached by LSU and Florida.

Georgia is coming off a close win over the Kentucky Wildcats last week. The Bulldogs are in the top 20 nationally in every event, including top 10 placements on bars and beam. They have recorded four straight weeks with scores over the 197.000 benchmark.

LSU is 46-71-2 all-time against Georgia and 11-12-1 when facing them in the PMAC. The Tigers have won their last eight regular season meets against the Bulldogs. The team is currently on a 14-0 streak inside the PMAC and has not lost a home meet since their 2023 home opener against Oklahoma.

The meet between the Tigers and Bulldogs begins at 7:30 P.M. on Friday inside the PMAC.