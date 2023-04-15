LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two school records during meet

FORT WORTH - The LSU Gymnastics team is sitting in fourth place after the end of rotation two during the NCAA Championships.

The Tigers finished their first rotation, the uneven bars, with a score of 49.3125 and were outscored by Oklahoma, Utah and Florida.

Despite the slow start, gymnast Haleigh Bryant tied an LSU record for highest score on the uneven bars during the NCAA Championships. Bryant stuck her landing and earned a 9.95 from the judge's table.

Rotation two started with Alyona Shchennikova on the balance beam. Aleah Finn walked away with LSU's best score on the beam with a 9.925.

The beam belongs to Aleah.@aleahfinn anchors with a 9.925



?? ABC pic.twitter.com/Wf7l6wKdPq — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 15, 2023

LSU finished their second rotation still in fourth with a score of 98.55.

Aleah Finn and Chase Brock flipped their way through the floor exercise and scored a 9.925 each, but Haleigh Bryant led the team with a 9.9375 to bring a total of 49.45 heading into the last rotation.

Just another day in the office.



Bryant anchors with a 9.9375



?? ABC | @haleighbryant3 pic.twitter.com/fh3Dsat0Z1 — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 15, 2023

LSU headed into the fourth still in last place with a 148 and Oklahoma leading the pack with a 148.7125.

During the vault, Haleigh Bryant had a seemingly perfect run during her turn but the judges disagreed, leaving her with a 9.9875. Bryant's turn tied her for another school record for the vault during the NCAA Championships.

The one and only.



Haleigh anchors with a 9.9875!



?? ABC | @haleighbryant3 pic.twitter.com/Mn9vLlA70x — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 15, 2023

LSU finished in last place with a score of 197.525, Utah ended the meet with 197.9375, Florida came in second place with 198.2375 and Oklahoma is the new National Champions with a final score of 198.3875.