LSU gymnastics earns season-high score to advance to NCAA Regional Final

BATON ROUGE - No. 2 LSU gymnastics advances to the NCAA Regional Final after a season's best performance. The Tigers came in first place of Session II on Thursday with a score of 198.375.

LSU was led by Kailin Chio on vault and floor exercise. The sophomore scored a perfect 10.0 on both events. This was the third meet this season that Chio scored two or more 10's in one night.

On the uneven bars, three Tigers led the way. Ashley Cowan, Kailin Chio and Konnor McClain all scored 9.95's to lead the rotation.

On balance beam, it was Amari Drayton and Kaliya Lincoln who went back-to-back, each scoring 9.95's.

LSU will compete in the Baton Rouge Regional Final on Saturday at 5 p.m. They will compete against No. 15 Clemson, who came in second in Session II. They'll also compete against No. 7 Stanford and No. 10 Michigan who were the top two teams from Session I.

The two highest scoring teams from the Regional Final will advance to Fort Worth, TX for the NCAA National Semifinal in two weeks.