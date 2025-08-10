LSU gymnastics commit wins all-around national championship

NEW ORLEANS - Olympic gold medalist and LSU gymnastics commit Hezly Rivera is a national champion.

Rivera won the U.S. Gymnastics Championships all-around title on Sunday at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, topping Florida's Leanne Wong.

Golden yet again! ??



Hezly Rivera is the 2025 #XfinityChamps All-Around, Uneven Bars, Balance Beam and Floor Exercise National Champion! pic.twitter.com/G4G0TTc0Qc — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 11, 2025

Rivera finished with a score of 112.00. Rivera is set to join Jay Clark's squad at LSU in the fall of 2026.