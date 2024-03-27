Latest Weather Blog
LSU gymnastic teams receives multiple postseason honors following SEC Championship
BATON ROUGE — Following the program's fifth SEC Championship last week, No. 2 LSU gymnastics received a litany of postseason honors Wednesday from the SEC.
Haleigh Bryant and head coach Jay Clark earned the conference's top awards, being named 2024 SEC Gymnast of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year, respectively. This is the first time in Clark's career that he received the award.
LSU also saw five gymnasts named to this year’s All-SEC team. Bryant, Ashley Cowan, Konnor McClain, Kiya Johnson and KJ Johnson were named to the elite gym squad after they finished as the top performers in the SEC Championship last Saturday. McClain was also named to the All-Freshman team.
The annual gymnastics awards are voted on by the head coaches from each university.
