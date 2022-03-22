LSU Gym selected to Raleigh regional as 6th seed in NCAA tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team got the seeding that they want in the NCAA Tournament, despite finishing the season with their lowest score (196.725) and their worst ranking the SEC tournament in school history (5th).

The Tigers were selected to the Raleigh regional, Thursday, March 31, against Missouri, Iowa and NC State. Head coach Jake Clark believes his team will learn and grow from that experience.

"We were all devastated, you know, coming out of it because we fully expected to go in there and put our best foot forward and all indicators leading into the competition where that that was what was gonna happen and it was just something that that snowballed on us and I've got to make sure that that we don't find ourselves in that same situation again. From here on out best lineup that we have available will be on the floor and it's go time there's really there is no tomorrow comes down to comes down to it and advance hit in advance survive in advance," Clark said.

LSU has a really strong region as they had the potential matchup with defending champion and three seeded Michigan in the sweet 16.