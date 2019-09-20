LSU guard Ed Ingram reinstated after sexual assault charges dropped in Texas

BATON ROUGE - An LSU football player who's been suspended for more than a year over sexual assault allegations is back with the Tigers.

LSU Athletics confirmed Friday that Ed Ingram was welcomed back to the team after those charges were dropped.

The incident in question was reported in August 2017, shortly before the Texas native began his first semester at LSU. The Desoto Police Department said both Ingram and the victim were minors at the time of the alleged assault.

Coach Ed Orgeron first suspended Ingram in August 2018. Orgeron said Friday the team was "excited to have him back with us."