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Livingston Parish crews respond to bulldozer fire off Cane Market Road in Walker

2 hours 52 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, March 31 2026 Mar 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 1:24 PM March 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Livingston Parish Fire District 4 responded to a bulldozer fire on Tuesday afternoon. 

Crews responded to Cane Market Road between North Corbin and Magum Chapel roads around 1:15 a.m. 

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Deputies advised those in the area to use caution. 

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