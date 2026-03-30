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East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying theft suspect

2 hours 51 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 12:27 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with multiple thefts.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for multiple felony thefts at various specialty retail stores throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. 

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Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867

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