East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying theft suspect

BATON ROUGE — Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted in connection with multiple thefts.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for multiple felony thefts at various specialty retail stores throughout East Baton Rouge Parish.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867