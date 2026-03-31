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Denham Springs Police: Man arrested on gun charges after accidental shooting that hurt two
DENHAM SPRINGS — One man has been charged with illegal use of a firearm after an accidental shooting left two people injured, Denham Springs Police said.
Around 8 p.m. on Monday, police responded to an accidental shooting on Fred Banks Drive.
According to police, three people, including two men aged 19 and 20, as well as a 17-year-old girl, were standing close together when a gun held by one of the men slipped out of his hands. As a result, the man's finger hit the trigger, causing the gun to go off.
One of the men was struck in both legs, and the girl was shot in one leg. The man handling the gun was charged with illegal use of a firearm.
Both people are expected to make a full recovery.
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