Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority hosts Coastal Day 2026 at the state capitol

BATON ROUGE — Coastal Day 2026 took place on Monday at the Louisiana Legislature in Baton Rouge.

Attendees had the opportunity to speak with staff from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority as it presented details on upcoming coastal construction projects and gave updates on upcoming partner-led construction projects.

The business matchmaking and networking event also welcomed coastal contractors, professional and consulting services companies, as well as vendors specializing in coastal and water management sectors.