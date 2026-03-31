Dozens of companies attend LSU's last career fair of spring semester

BATON ROUGE — LSU held its last career fair of the spring semester on Tuesday, with dozens of companies attending the event in the student union.

Students of all majors were encouraged to attend and bring their resumes, with organizers saying that, as summer approaches, it is the perfect time for students to start looking for internships, as well as part-time and full-time jobs.

"We have 42 companies here who are eager to recruit our LSU Tigers for internships and full-time jobs. So there are a lot of summer opportunities. And for our graduates, there are a lot of opportunities for them upon graduation," Olinde Career Center Events Manager Courtney Edwards said.

There will be more career fairs in the fall, officials added.