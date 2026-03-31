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South Carolina pastor arrested on molestation charges in Louisiana, where he used to work
LIVINGSTON — A South Carolina preacher who worked in Louisiana two decades ago has been jailed in Livingston Parish on a pair of molestation charges, court records show.
Douglas Zeb McDaris, 74, was pastor at the Oakview Baptist Church in Livingston Parish from May 2005 to May 2006, according to McDaris' LinkedIn profile. He later became pastor at the New Beginnings Baptist Church in Six Mile, South Carolina, his LinkedIn and his Sermon Central online profile show.
Livingston Parish jail records show that McDaris was booked last Friday on two counts of molestation of a juvenile, who was identified as an acquaintance.
Bond was set at $100,000. Judge William S. Dykes said that, if McDaris is released, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor, Livingston Parish court records show. McDaris was also told not to contact the victim or the victim's family, and he cannot go within 100 yards of the victim.
South Carolina records showed that McDaris had been stopped by police for a seat belt violation on March 3 in Pickens County, and that a "hold for out of state agency" filing was made less than two weeks later. It wasn't immediately clear whether the traffic citation ultimately led to McDaris' being held for the Louisiana charges.
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He is due in court in South Carolina on April 28. A future court date in Livingston Parish was not immediately available.
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