LSU goes 4-0 on the weekend, beating Southern 15-0 on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team gets the weekend sweep over Towson and Southern. The Tigers beat the Jags 15-0 in 7 innings on Sunday evening.

Offensively Dylan Crews went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI's, Jacob Berry had 4 RBI's. On the Mound, Will Hellmers got the win, throwing 4 innings with 0 earned runs, and 4 strikeouts.

The Tigers improve to 7-1 on the year, and will next host UNO on Wednesday.