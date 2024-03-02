LSU Global Ambassadors program allows students to travel to Ghana for first time in LSU history

BATON ROUGE - For the first time in LSU history, 10 hand-selected students will travel to Ghana, just off the west coast of Africa alongside LSU's new global ambassadors program during spring break.

10 deans from the university picked five juniors who they thought would be exceptional nominees, but only one student from each college was chosen to go on the trip.

The interim dean of the LSU College of the Coast Environment Clint Willson has led study abroad programs before and is excited to make this happen.

"The academic programs staff and group have really close connections with people in Ghana," Willson said. "I saw this as a great opportunity for our students to get this experiential learning and to also go over there with a group of students who weren't all from the same major."

The university will fully cover the cost for each student and faculty members, which is expected to be a couple thousand dollars each. This includes the cost for flights, housing, food, required vaccines, and all other expenses besides souvenirs.

LSU's Director of Global Partnerships, Laura Dean, will also be traveling to Ghana and is excited to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"They will get an opportunity to visit the US Embassy in Ghana and speak with Foreign Service officers about US Diplomacy, what that looks like on the ground in Ghana but in general as well what the Foreign Service Officer role means it's responsibilities the process all of that," Dean said. "That kind of access is unheard of."

Helen Regis, the faculty leader for the trip, explained why the trip matters and what students can gain from the experience.

"I think the purpose of a program like this is to help to foster questions about the world and bringing an interest in the larger world," Regis said.