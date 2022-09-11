LSU gets first win of Brian Kelly era with 65-17 domination of Southern

BATON ROUGE — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went 10-for-11 for 137 yards and three touchdowns in just over a quarter of play on Saturday night to lead the Tigers to a commanding 65-17 win over Southern in Tiger Stadium.

Daniels also added a rushing touchdown in a game where the Tigers tallied 550 yards of total offense.

With Daniels limited due to the blowout, backup Garrett Nussmeier saw significant time, throwing for 183 yards. Two interceptions, one resulting in a Southern pick six, were the only blemishes in Nussmeier's first action of the season.

LSU improved to 1-1 with the victory, while Southern dropped to 1-1 on the year. The Tigers return to Death Valley next Saturday to start conference play by playing host to Mississippi State at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.