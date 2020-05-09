57°
LSU Foundation laying off 'significant' number of its staff, beginning Thursday

1 week 2 days 2 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 April 30, 2020 5:30 AM April 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU's fundraising arm is laying off a large number of its workforce as a result of the pandemic's financial impact.

The Foundation it expects to let a "significant number" of its staff go, beginning Thursday. 

As a busy organization with the large task of raising funds to support the university's academic programs, the Foundation's staff is already small, with only 140 individuals. But beginning Thursday that number is expected to shrink even more. 

Though the organization didn't divulge too many details regarding the layoffs, it did say that it plans to shift its fundraising strategy as its "fundraising needs have changed."

A spokesperson for the foundation also said that employees were notified about the layoffs last week.

