LSU football showcases gold jerseys for game against Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE - This Saturday night in Death Valley, the LSU football team will be sporting a different look.

LSU's Twitter account showed off gold jerseys with purple numbers for their next matchup.

The jerseys will be worn for LSU's game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 23. The game kicks off at 6:45 p.m.

