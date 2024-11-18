81°
LSU-Vanderbilt will be a night game in Death Valley broadcast on the SEC Network
BATON ROUGE — LSU fans will have at least one more Louisiana Saturday Night when Vanderbilt comes to Tiger Stadium on Saturday.
According to ESPN, LSU-Vanderbilt will kick off at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network. WBRZ previously reported that the game would either air on ESPN or the SEC Network.
Most recently, LSU lost its third game in a row against Florida. The Tigers dropped out of the top 25 as a result.
LSU has two more games left in the regular season: the 6:45 p.m. Vanderbilt game and a matchup against Oklahoma that has not had a time scheduled yet. Both games are in Death Valley.
